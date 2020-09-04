Calendar, September 4

Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.

Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.

Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES:

Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.