Calendar, September 4

Friday, Sept. 4
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck-Mandan Bird Club, 6:30 p.m., Dakota Zoo.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 5
FAITH:
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.
Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.
Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Heartland Child Nutrition offers nutrition education and supplemental meal reimbursement to licensed and certified child care providers statewide. Free service available through the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Info: 701-250-0140 or 800-366-6793.
Sunday, Sept. 6
FAITH:
Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Central Dakota Gem and Mineral Society, 2 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, 515 N. Fifth St. Info: 701-223-4986.
Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.
Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.
Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.
Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments are required for visitors to State Archives. Call 701.328.2091 or email archives@nd.gov.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.
Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.
CSCC for Kids volunteers needed to read grant applications. Training provided. Info: 701-223-5707.
NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.
