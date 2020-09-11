Calendar, September 11

La Leche League mom-to-mom breastfeeding support, 10 a.m., St. George’s Church, Bismarck.

Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.

Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

Fall craft show, Gateway Fashion Mall, Sept. 11, 12 and 13 during regular mall hours; jewelry, ceramics, household items and more will be available from from various crafters and vendors.

SERVICES:

Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.