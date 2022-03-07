Calendar, March 7

To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email calendar@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/

Monday, March 7

FAITH:

Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.

Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 pm, via Zoom. Go to “peacegardensangha.site” for the link. All are welcome.

LIBRARY:

Family Story Time, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Children's Library Story Room.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.

Capital City AA, 9 a.m., noon, 4, 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.

Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.

Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.

Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.

Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.

Monday Night Al-Anon, 7 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.

Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.

C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.

Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.

Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.

Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.

Preschool Skate Date, 11:30a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through March 16, Capital Ice Complex, 1504 Wichita Dr. Free.

Gateway to Science, 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.

Burleigh County Commission, 5 p.m., city/county office building.

SCHOOLS:

BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.

SERVICES:

Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.

CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.

Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Blood pressure screenings conducted Monday through Friday at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

Confidential counseling and testing for HIV-AIDS at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

Diabetic and regular pedicures at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.

Nutrition For North Dakota Day Care Children, Inc. offers monthly meal reimbursement and nutrition education to licensed or self-declared residential child-care providers. Free and funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Info: 800-422-0326.

Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.

Tuesday, March 8

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

Blues Jam Night, 6-9 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.

FAITH:

Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.

LIBRARY:

Virtual Story Time, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Miss Sparkles' Facebook page.

Toddler Story Time, 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Children's Library Story Room.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.

Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.

Retired National Guard members breakfast, 8 a.m., BSC Student Union.

Looking Onward to Understanding and Serenity grief care for men, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: Brenda, 701-426-1021.

Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St. Prospective members welcome.

Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, prospective members welcome. Info: Lacey Fercho, 701-426-8347.

Capital City AA, noon, 4, and 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St.

LOTUS grief care for women, 1-2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.

Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.

Mandan Lions Club, 6 p.m., Midway Lanes, Mandan.

Weight Loss Support Group: Tops #ND0020 Bismarck, 6 p.m., The Germans from Russia Heritage Society, 1125 West Turnpike Ave.

Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.

LOTUS grief care for working men and women, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.

AMVETS Auxiliary, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.

AMVETS Post 9, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.

Bismarck Eagles Auxiliary Chapter 2237, officers meeting 7 p.m., and regular meeting 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles.

Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.

Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 1235 S. 12th St. Info: 701-222-1525.

West River AA, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 12th St NW, Mandan.

Bismarck Jaycees, 7:30 p.m., Jaycee Leadership Hall, 301 E. Century Ave. Open to the public.

Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.

Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.

Preschool Skate Date, 11:30a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through March 16, Capital Ice Complex, 1504 Wichita Dr. Free.

Public Ice Skating, 12-1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through March 24, VFW Sports Center, 1200 N. Washington St. Free.

Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.

Mandan Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., city hall.

Bismarck City Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city and county office building.

Lower Heart River Water Resource District Board meeting, time and place TBD.

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES:

PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.

Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Well Baby Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.

