Calendar, March 7

Monday, March 7
FAITH:
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 pm, via Zoom. Go to “peacegardensangha.site” for the link. All are welcome.
LIBRARY:
Family Story Time, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Children's Library Story Room.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.
Capital City AA, 9 a.m., noon, 4, 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.
Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.
Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.
Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.
Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.
Monday Night Al-Anon, 7 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.
C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.
Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.
Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.
Preschool Skate Date, 11:30a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through March 16, Capital Ice Complex, 1504 Wichita Dr. Free.
Gateway to Science, 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.
Burleigh County Commission, 5 p.m., city/county office building.
SCHOOLS:
BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.
SERVICES:
Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.
CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Blood pressure screenings conducted Monday through Friday at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Confidential counseling and testing for HIV-AIDS at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Diabetic and regular pedicures at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Nutrition For North Dakota Day Care Children, Inc. offers monthly meal reimbursement and nutrition education to licensed or self-declared residential child-care providers. Free and funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Info: 800-422-0326.
Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.
Tuesday, March 8
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Blues Jam Night, 6-9 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.
FAITH:
LIBRARY:
Virtual Story Time, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Miss Sparkles' Facebook page.
Toddler Story Time, 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Children's Library Story Room.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.
Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.
Retired National Guard members breakfast, 8 a.m., BSC Student Union.
Looking Onward to Understanding and Serenity grief care for men, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: Brenda, 701-426-1021.
Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St. Prospective members welcome.
Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, prospective members welcome. Info: Lacey Fercho, 701-426-8347.
Capital City AA, noon, 4, and 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.
Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St.
LOTUS grief care for women, 1-2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.
Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.
Mandan Lions Club, 6 p.m., Midway Lanes, Mandan.
Weight Loss Support Group: Tops #ND0020 Bismarck, 6 p.m., The Germans from Russia Heritage Society, 1125 West Turnpike Ave.
Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.
LOTUS grief care for working men and women, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.
AMVETS Auxiliary, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
AMVETS Post 9, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
Bismarck Eagles Auxiliary Chapter 2237, officers meeting 7 p.m., and regular meeting 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles.
Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 1235 S. 12th St. Info: 701-222-1525.
West River AA, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 12th St NW, Mandan.
Bismarck Jaycees, 7:30 p.m., Jaycee Leadership Hall, 301 E. Century Ave. Open to the public.
Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.
Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Public Ice Skating, 12-1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through March 24, VFW Sports Center, 1200 N. Washington St. Free.
Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.
Mandan Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., city hall.
Bismarck City Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city and county office building.
Lower Heart River Water Resource District Board meeting, time and place TBD.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.