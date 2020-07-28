Calendar, July 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Tuesday, July 28
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Blues Jam Night, 7-10 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.
Classic Rhythm concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Bible Study, 1:15 p.m., Solomon's Rest, 703 N. Fifth St. Info: www.solomonsrest.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
Bismarck/Mandan Caregiver Ministry: Strength Renewed offering support for caregivers via a Christ-based foundation, 6:30-8 p.m., First E Free, 205 43rd Ave. Info: email CaregiversStrengthRenewed@gmail.com or call 218-779-7271.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.
Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.
Looking Onward to Understanding and Serenity grief care for men, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: Brenda, 701-426-1021.*suspended until September
Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Prospective members welcome.
Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge. Info: Gary Doerr, 701-222-3917.
Brown Bag Al-Anon, noon, McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
LOTUS grief care for women, 1-2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 6:15-7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.
LOTUS grief care for working men and women, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
Seaglass grief care for youth and teens, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
Bismarck Eagles Auxiliary Chapter 2237, officers meeting 7 p.m., and regular meeting 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles.
Central Dakota Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health cafeteria, meeting room 2.
Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.
“Sounds of Silence” suicide grief support group, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: 701-426-1021.*suspended until September
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Missouri Valley Mothers of Multiples, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran, lower youth room. Info: Nicole, 701-426-8243, or Kim, 701-255-1381.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
TOPS No. ND 20, 7 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St.
Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m.,Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.
Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.
Mandan Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., city hall.
Bismarck City Commission, 5:15 p.m., city and county office building.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., courthouse, Mandan.
SERVICES:
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Wednesday, July 29
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Swentones concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Moms in Prayer group, 2-3 p.m., Shiloh Christian School. Info: www.shilohchristian.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church Wednesday service, 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Fourth St.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 6:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Leaders, 7-8 a.m., Cracker Barrel.
Caregiver Connection hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bone Shaker Coffee Company, 1501 Mapleton Ave.
Bismarck Rotary Club has temporarily suspended noon weekly meetings at the Elks Club. Members are meeting via the Zoom video conferencing service.
Sertoma Club, noon, Country Club.
Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club for old guys, 7:30 a.m., Bismarck AmVets Club. Conversation, trivia, humor and educational program.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Former smokers support group, 6:30 p.m., Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave., use north entrance. Info: 701-355-1597.
Professionals in Recovery Together AA, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Celebrate Recovery, Capital Christian Center, 7 p.m. Info: 701-426-7210.
New Hope 4-U AA, 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
Old-Timer's NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gentle morning yoga and Silver Sneakers gentle yoga, 9 a.m., Yoga for You.
Silver Sneakers chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Yoga for You.
Bismarck Planning & Zoning Commission, 5 p.m., city and county office building.
SCHOOLS:
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
CHI St. Alexius Health well baby clinic, noon-2:30 p.m., Technology and Education Center, 1310 E. Main Ave., Andriette Room on first floor. Info: 701-530-4270.
Crossroads DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1501 N. 12th St. Info: Julie, 701-333-8122.
Thursday, July 30
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Randy Karr & Royal Country concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Friday, July 31
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Adult children of alcoholics or dysfunctional families support group, 7:15 p.m., 205 24th St. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
