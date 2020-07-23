Calendar, July 23

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Thursday, July 23
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Take your pup to the dog park at 700 E. Century Avenue for free tennis balls while supplies last.
Cottonwood concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
North Star Lions, 7 p.m., AMVETS.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Bismarck Library Board, noon, Mezzanine Board Room at the library.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., courthouse, Mandan.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Friday, July 24
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
March of Dimes program service committee, 11:30 a.m., M of D office.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Serra Club, noon lunch, Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Adult children of alcoholics or dysfunctional families support group, 7:15 p.m., 205 24th St. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Saturday, July 25
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Tent camping at General Sibley Park and Campground. Cost is free.
FAITH:
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.
Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.
Muscular dystrophy support group, 1-3 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health, meeting rooms at back of cafeteria. Meal served. Info: Deacon John Tharaldsen, 701-530-7663.
Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.
Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Sunday, July 26
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Aqua Rock Fitness Class at Hillside Aquatic Complex, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is free.
FAITH:
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 6:45 a.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; confession 8-8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, 9-9:30 a.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, 9-9:30 a.m. Sunday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1033.
St. Georges Episcopal Memorial Church, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1942.
Jamestown First Assembly, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., livestream the 10:30 a.m. service or join from Facebook page. Info: www.ourheartispeople.com or 701-252-4092.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 1270 AM (KLXX). Info: 701-223-3526.
Bethel Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-255-1433.
Good Shepherd Lutheran, 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701.255.1001.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
University of Mary, 10 a.m. every day: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch.
House of Prayer Lutheran, 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-2202.
Lutheran Church of the Cross, 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1001.
Sunne Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 a.m., Live broadcast on BEK Channel 26. Info: 701-734-6485.
Word of Faith Church, 10 a.m Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-222-1004.
Century Baptist Church, 10 a.m., http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-0478.
United Church of Christ, Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Wednesday worship at 6 p.m, online at uccbismarck.org or church's Facebook page.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Capitol Heights Baptist Church, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-426-2642.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Dakota Cowboys for Christ at Kist Livestock Auction, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Call 701-989-1245 for more information.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.
Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.
District 7 AA monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.
Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.
Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bismarck Farmers Market, noon, Kmart, 2625 State St., Bismarck. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Sundays at noon. Call 701-527-5169. Visit our website www.bismarckfarmersmarket.org.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.
Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.
NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.
Those over age 60, low income, in need of extra food supplies to stock their cupboards may be eligible for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Info: Community Action Program, 701-258-2240 or 800-223-0364.
Monday, July 27
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Scott & Friends concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 p.m., all are welcome, Unitarian Universalist Church, 818 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.
Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.
Families and Friends of Murder Victims, 7 p.m. Info: 701-794-3660.
Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.
Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.
Northern Lights Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., Touchmark Chapel, 1000 W. Century Ave. Info: 701-391-1064 or email nlc@bis.midco.net.
Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.
Monday Night Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.
Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.
Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gateway to Science, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.
Bismarck School Board, 5:15 p.m., city/county office building.
Mandan Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.
SERVICES:
Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.
CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
TB testing, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!