Calendar, July 23

Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES:

Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Sunday, July 26

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

Aqua Rock Fitness Class at Hillside Aquatic Complex, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is free.

FAITH:

Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 6:45 a.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; confession 8-8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, 9-9:30 a.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, 9-9:30 a.m. Sunday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1033.

St. Georges Episcopal Memorial Church, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1942.