Calendar, July 16

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Thursday, July 16
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Dakota Knights concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. Info: 701-258-4933 or 800-232-0851.
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Capital City Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, Bismarck.
Centurions Toastmasters, noon, Century Center, 1600 E. Century Ave.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Valley Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza South. Info: 701-258-9983.
Ridin' Lions membership meeting, noon, Jack's Steakhouse. Info: Scott Reuppel, 701-255-2002.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Missouri Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church.
Concerned Advocates Rights for Employees, 7 p.m., 1323 E. Front Ave.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
Mastectomy support group, 7 p.m., Great Plains Rehabilitation Services. Info: 701-530-4000.
Order of Rainbow Girls, 7 p.m., Masonic Temple.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Bismarck Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Kmart, 2625 State St., Bismarck. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Sundays at noon. Call 701-527-5169. Visit our website www.bismarckfarmersmarket.org.
Bismarck Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Tom Baker Meeting Room, city-county building.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Friday, July 17
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Summer Craft Show at Gateway Fashion Mall. Shop various household items, jewelry, ceramic vendors and crafters, and much more.
Indoor ice skating at VFW Sports Center - Rink 2, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is free.
Bat Program at General Sibley Park and Campground, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is free.
"Free Willy" Movie in the Park at McDowell Dam, 9 p.m. Cost is free.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Adult children of alcoholics or dysfunctional families support group, 7:15 p.m., 205 24th St. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Saturday, July 18
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Summer Craft Show at Gateway Fashion Mall. Shop various household items, jewelry, ceramic vendors and crafters, and much more.
Gateway to Science Summer STEM Spectacular at the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex, 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is free.
FAITH:
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.
Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.
Bismarck Doll Friends, guests welcome, 11 a.m., Great River Energy - Fort Union room, 1611 E Century Ave., Bismarck.
Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.
Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Heartland Child Nutrition offers nutrition education and supplemental meal reimbursement to licensed and certified child care providers statewide. Free service available through the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Info: 701-250-0140 or 800-366-6793.
Sunday, July 19
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Summer Craft Show at Gateway Fashion Mall. Shop various household items, jewelry, ceramic vendors and crafters, and much more.
Aqua Rock Fitness Class at Hillside Aquatic Complex, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is free.
FAITH:
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 6:45 a.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; confession 8-8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, 9-9:30 a.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, 9-9:30 a.m. Sunday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1033.
St. Georges Episcopal Memorial Church, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1942.
Jamestown First Assembly, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., livestream the 10:30 a.m. service or join from Facebook page. Info: www.ourheartispeople.com or 701-252-4092.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 1270 AM (KLXX). Info: 701-223-3526.
Bethel Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-255-1433.
Good Shepherd Lutheran, 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701.255.1001.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
University of Mary, 10 a.m. every day: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch.
House of Prayer Lutheran, 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-2202.
Lutheran Church of the Cross, 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1001.
Sunne Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 a.m., Live broadcast on BEK Channel 26. Info: 701-734-6485.
Word of Faith Church, 10 a.m Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-222-1004.
Century Baptist Church, 10 a.m., http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-0478.
United Church of Christ, Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Wednesday worship at 6 p.m, online at uccbismarck.org or church's Facebook page.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Capitol Heights Baptist Church, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-426-2642.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.
Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.
District 7 AA monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.
Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.
Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bismarck Farmers Market, noon, Kmart, 2625 State St., Bismarck. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Sundays at noon. Call 701-527-5169. Visit our website www.bismarckfarmersmarket.org.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.
Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.
NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.
Those over age 60, low income, in need of extra food supplies to stock their cupboards may be eligible for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Info: Community Action Program, 701-258-2240 or 800-223-0364.v
