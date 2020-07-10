Calendar, July 10

Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES:

Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Child Care Resource and Referral can help find child care for your infant, preschool or school-age child. CCR&R will assist you in evaluating your child care needs and give you a customized list of available child care providers in your area. Info: 701-223-1510 or 888-223-1510.

Sunday, July 12

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

Aqua Rock Fitness Class at the Hillside Aquatic Complex, 11 to 11:45 a.m.

FAITH: