Calendar, July 10

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/users/admin/calendar/event/.
Friday, July 10
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Twilight Golf Special at Riverwood, Tom O'Leary or Pebble Creek golf courses Friday through Sunday after 5 p.m. Cost is $25 with cart.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Serra Club, noon lunch, Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
Adult children of alcoholics or dysfunctional families support group, 7:15 p.m., 205 24th St. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Saturday, July 11
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
BisMarket at Kiwanis Park, Saturdays through October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yoga in the Park at General Sibley Park and Campground, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is free.
FAITH:
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Dakota Woodturners, 9 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. live demonstrations, BSC Vocational Tech Center.
Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.
Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.
La Leche League mom-to-mom breastfeeding support, 10 a.m., St. George’s Church, Bismarck.
Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.
Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Child Care Resource and Referral can help find child care for your infant, preschool or school-age child. CCR&R will assist you in evaluating your child care needs and give you a customized list of available child care providers in your area. Info: 701-223-1510 or 888-223-1510.
Sunday, July 12
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Aqua Rock Fitness Class at the Hillside Aquatic Complex, 11 to 11:45 a.m.
FAITH:
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 6:45 a.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; confession 8-8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, 9-9:30 a.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, 9-9:30 a.m. Sunday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1033.
St. Georges Episcopal Memorial Church, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1942.
Jamestown First Assembly, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., livestream the 10:30 a.m. service or join from Facebook page. Info: www.ourheartispeople.com or 701-252-4092.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 1270 AM (KLXX). Info: 701-223-3526.
Bethel Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-255-1433.
Good Shepherd Lutheran, 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701.255.1001.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
University of Mary, 10 a.m. every day: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch.
House of Prayer Lutheran, 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-2202.
Lutheran Church of the Cross, 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-1001.
Sunne Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 a.m., Live broadcast on BEK Channel 26. Info: 701-734-6485.
Word of Faith Church, 10 a.m Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-222-1004.
Century Baptist Church, 10 a.m., http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-223-0478.
United Church of Christ, Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Wednesday worship at 6 p.m, online at uccbismarck.org or church's Facebook page.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Capitol Heights Baptist Church, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-426-2642.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.
Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.
District 7 AA monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.
Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.
Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.
Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.
NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.
Those over age 60, low income, in need of extra food supplies to stock their cupboards may be eligible for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Info: Community Action Program, 701-258-2240 or 800-223-0364.
Monday, July 13
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Vic Schwahn concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 p.m., all are welcome, Unitarian Universalist Church, 818 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Retired Mandan Schools Employees, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms, Mandan.
Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.
Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.
El Zagal Dusters, noon, Masonic Center, 1009 Basin Ave.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Missouri Basin Toastmasters, noon, Basin Electric Cooperative, 1717 E. Interstate Ave. Guests welcome.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Sanford Health Care Center Auxiliary, 1:30 p.m., 201 14th St. N.W., Mandan.
Bismarck-Mandan Natural Mamas, 6 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: bismamas@gmail.com.
Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.
Mom Squad, 6:30 p.m., Bismarck Baptist Church. Info: 701-720-5259.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.
Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club, 7 p.m., Mandan High School Library.
Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.
Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.
Northern Lights Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., Touchmark Chapel, 1000 W. Century Ave. Info: 701-391-1064 or email nlc@bis.midco.net.
Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck American Legion Post 1, 7:30 p.m., AMVETS, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Monday Night Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
C-14 AA, 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.
Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.
Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gentle morning yoga, 9 a.m., Yoga for You.
Silver Sneakers chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Yoga for You.
Gateway to Science, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.
Bismarck School Board, 5:15 p.m., city/county office building.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall, Mandan.
SERVICES:
Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.
CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.
Tuesday, July 14
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Blues Jam Night, 7-10 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.
FAITH:
Bible Study, 1:15 p.m., Solomon's Rest, 703 N. Fifth St. Info: www.solomonsrest.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.
Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.
Retired National Guard members breakfast, 8 a.m., BSC Student Union.
Looking Onward to Understanding and Serenity grief care for men, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: Brenda, 701-426-1021.*suspended until September
Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Prospective members welcome.
Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge. Info: Gary Doerr, 701-222-3917.
Brown Bag Al-Anon, noon, McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
LOTUS grief care for women, 1-2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 6:15-7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.
Seaglass grief care for youth and teens, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
LOTUS grief care for working men and women, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
AMVETS Auxiliary, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
AMVETS Post 9, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
Bismarck Eagles Auxiliary Chapter 2237, officers meeting 7 p.m., and regular meeting 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles.
Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
TOPS No. ND 20, 7 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St.
VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 1235 S. 12th St. Info: 701-222-1525.
Bismarck Jaycees, 7:30 p.m., Jaycee Leadership Hall, 301 E. Century Ave. Open to the public.
Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.
Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.
Mandan Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., city hall.
Bismarck City Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city and county office building.
Lower Heart River Water Resource District Board meeting, time and place TBD.
SERVICES:
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!