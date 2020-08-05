Calendar, August 5

Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.

Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.

La Leche League mom-to-mom breastfeeding support, 10 a.m., St. George’s Church, Bismarck.

Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Mandan Farmers Market at Heritage Park in Mandan, 9 a.m. to sell out.