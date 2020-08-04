Calendar, August 4

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Blues Jam Night, 7-10 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.
Kim Bauer & Lynn Zachmeier concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Bible Study, 1:15 p.m., Solomon's Rest, 703 N. Fifth St. Info: www.solomonsrest.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.
Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.
WMS Parent Advisory Board, 11:45 a.m., WMS Library.
Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Prospective members welcome.
US Bank retirees and former employees lunch, 11:30 a.m., A&B Pizza North.
Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge. Info: Gary Doerr, 701-222-3917.
Brown Bag Al-Anon, noon, McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
Highnooners Toastmasters Club No. 3171, 12:05 p.m., Alumni Room (lower level), Student Union Building, Bismarck State College, 1425 Schafer St. Guests welcome. Https://3171.toastmastersclubs.org
Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.
Weight loss surgery support group, 6-7 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health Orthopaedic Center of Excellence Telemedicine Room, park in Bone and Joint Center lot. Register: 701-530-5189.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 6:15-7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1401 Skyline Blvd., Bismarck.
Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.
Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Grief After Suicide support group, 7 p.m., 1051 E. Interstate Ave.*suspended until September
“Sounds of Silence” suicide grief support group, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: 701-426-1021.*suspended until September
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
TOPS No. ND 20, 7 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St.
Capital City Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave. Open to the public. Info: 701-258-9438.
Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 11, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 1009 Basin Ave., Bismarck. Info: 701-255-2787.
Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.
Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome.
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., Mandan City Hall.
Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.
Mandan City Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
SERVICES:
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
TB testing, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Well Baby Clinic, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Scott Prebys and Special Friends concert at Bismarck Elk's patio, 6 p.m.
Alexis Bachler concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Moms in Prayer group, 2-3 p.m., Shiloh Christian School. Info: www.shilohchristian.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 6:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Leaders, 7-8 a.m., Cracker Barrel.
Bismarck Golden K Kiwanis, 9 a.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 E. Highland Acres Road.
Bismarck Rotary Club has temporarily suspended weekly noon meetings at the Elks Club. Members are meeting via the Zoom video conferencing service.
Sertoma Club, noon, Country Club.
Bismarck Municipal Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AmVets. New members welcome.
Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club for old guys, 7:30 a.m., Bismarck AmVets Club. Conversation, trivia, humor and educational program.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Library, Bismarck.
Professionals in Recovery Together AA, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Celebrate Recovery, Capital Christian Center, 7 p.m. Info: 701-426-7210
SIDS support group, 7 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health. Info: 701-223-1510.
Beta Sigma Phi Laureate Pheta Chapter, 7:30 p.m. Info: 701-258-4163.
New Hope 4-U AA, 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
Old-Timer's NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gentle morning yoga and Silver Sneakers gentle yoga, 9 a.m., Yoga for You.
Silver Sneakers chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Yoga for You.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
CHI St. Alexius Health well baby clinic, noon-2:30 p.m., Technology and Education Center, 1310 E. Main Ave., Andriette Room on first floor. Info: 701-530-4270.
Crossroads DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1501 N. 12th St. Info: Julie, 701-333-8122.
Free and confidential help finding rehab listings in your area through www.findrehabnow.com or call 888-629-0333 to speak to a counselor.
Sports injury screening program, Human Performance Center. Info: 701-530-8100 or 800-222-7858.
Thursday, Aug. 6
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Braveheart concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FAITH:
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Bible study/service, 7 p.m., River of Hope, 1996 43rd Ave. N.E., Bismarck. Info: Nick, 701-220-6121.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. Info: 701-258-4933 or 800-232-0851.
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Capital City Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, Bismarck.
Centurions Toastmasters, noon, Century Center, 1600 E. Century Ave.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Valley Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza South. Info: 701-258-9983.
Teamsters Retirees Association, 1:30 p.m., Teamster Hall.
Revitalize and Preserve Mandan meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: Susan, 701-663-4728, or www.preservemandan.org.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Central Labor Council, 7 p.m., Labor Temple.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
Order of Rainbow Girls, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Bridges of Hope family support group, 7:30 p.m., 115 N. Second St., Bismarck. Sponsored by Heart River Bridges of Hope and Ministry on the Margins. Info: Shera Nesheim, 701-595-3962.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Bismarck Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., city and county office building.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Friday, Aug. 7
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Serra Club, noon lunch, Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
Adult children of alcoholics or dysfunctional families support group, 7:15 p.m., 205 24th St. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
