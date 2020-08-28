 Skip to main content
Calendar, August 28
CALENDAR

Calendar, August 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.

Friday, Aug. 28 

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

Gallery 522 Bro Halff Artist Grand Opening, 4-7 p.m., 200 West Main. For more information, call 701-319-0895.  

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 March of Dimes program service committee, 11:30 a.m., M of D office.

 Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.

 Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and   prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.

 Serra Club, noon lunch, Municipal Country Club.

 Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.

 Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.

 Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.

 Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.

 Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.

SERVICES:

 Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.

 Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

 Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 29 

FAITH:

 Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

 Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

 Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.

 Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

 Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

 Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.

  Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.

 Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

 Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan. 

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

Senior Center, 315 N. 20th St. 

SERVICES:

 Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Sunday, Aug. 30

FAITH:

Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.

 Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

 Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.

 Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.

 Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.

 Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.

 Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.

 Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments are required for visitors to State Archives. Call 701.328.2091 or email archives@nd.gov.

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES:

 AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.

 Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.

 NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.

