Calendar, August 27
Calendar, August 27

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.

Thursday, Aug. 27 

FAITH: 

 Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

ORGANIZATIONS: 

 TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St. 

 Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166. 

 Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.

 Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.

  Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

 Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.

 Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.

 Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

 Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.

 Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.

 North Star Lions, 7 p.m., AMVETS.

 Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.

 Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.

 North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

 Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.

 Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.

 Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Bismarck Library Board, noon, Mezzanine Board Room at the library.  

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., courthouse, Mandan. 

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES: 

 Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Friday, Aug. 28 

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

Gallery 522 Bro Halff Artist Grand Opening, 4-7 p.m., 200 West Main. For more information, call 701-319-0895.  

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 March of Dimes program service committee, 11:30 a.m., M of D office.

 Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.

 Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and   prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.

 Serra Club, noon lunch, Municipal Country Club.

 Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.

 Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.

 Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.

 Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.

 Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.

SERVICES:

 Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.

 Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

 Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 29 

FAITH:

 Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

 Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

 Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.

 Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

 Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

 Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.

  Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.

 Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

 Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan. 

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

Senior Center, 315 N. 20th St. 

SERVICES:

 Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

