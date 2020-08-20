Calendar, August 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Thursday, Aug. 20
FAITH:
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. Info: 701-258-4933 or 800-232-0851.
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Capital City Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, Bismarck.
Centurions Toastmasters, noon, Century Center, 1600 E. Century Ave.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Valley Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza South. Info: 701-258-9983.
Ridin' Lions membership meeting, noon, Jack's Steakhouse. Info: Scott Reuppel, 701-255-2002.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Missouri Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church.
Concerned Advocates Rights for Employees, 7 p.m., 1323 E. Front Ave.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
Mastectomy support group, 7 p.m., Great Plains Rehabilitation Services. Info: 701-530-4000.
Order of Rainbow Girls, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Bismarck Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Tom Baker Meeting Room, city-county building.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Friday, Aug. 21
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 22
FAITH:
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.
Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Muscular dystrophy support group, 1-3 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health, meeting rooms at back of cafeteria. Meal served. Info: Deacon John Tharaldsen, 701-530-7663.
Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.
Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Sunday, Aug. 23
FAITH:
Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.
Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.
Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.
Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments are required for visitors to State Archives. Call 701.328.2091 or email archives@nd.gov.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.
Open House for the community, 2-4 p.m. Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, 1312 Basin Ave., Bismarck.
SERVICES:
AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.
Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.
NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.
