Calendar, August 20
CALENDAR

Calendar, August 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.

Thursday, Aug. 20

FAITH: 

 Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

ORGANIZATIONS: 

 Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. Info: 701-258-4933 or 800-232-0851. 

 TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St. 

 Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166. 

 Capital City Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, Bismarck.

 Centurions Toastmasters, noon, Century Center, 1600 E. Century Ave.

 Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.

 Missouri Valley Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza South. Info: 701-258-9983.

 Ridin' Lions membership meeting, noon, Jack's Steakhouse. Info: Scott Reuppel, 701-255-2002.

 Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

 Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.

 Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.

 Missouri Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church.

 Concerned Advocates Rights for Employees, 7 p.m., 1323 E. Front Ave.

 Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

 Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.

 Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.

 Mastectomy support group, 7 p.m., Great Plains Rehabilitation Services. Info: 701-530-4000.

 Order of Rainbow Girls, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge.

 Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.

 Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.

 North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

 Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.

 Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.

 Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Bismarck Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Tom Baker Meeting Room, city-county building.  

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES: 

 Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Friday, Aug. 21

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.

 Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and   prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.

 Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.

 Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.

 Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.

 Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.

 Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.

SERVICES:

 Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.

 Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

 Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 22

FAITH:

 Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.

Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

 Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

 Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.

 Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

 Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

 Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.

 Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.

Muscular dystrophy support group, 1-3 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health, meeting rooms at back of cafeteria. Meal served. Info: Deacon John Tharaldsen, 701-530-7663.

 Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

 Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

 The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES:

 Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Sunday, Aug. 23

FAITH:

Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

ORGANIZATIONS:

 Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.

 Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

 Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.

 Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.

 Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.

 Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.

 Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

 Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.

 Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments are required for visitors to State Archives. Call 701.328.2091 or email archives@nd.gov.

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.

Open House for the community, 2-4 p.m. Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, 1312 Basin Ave., Bismarck. 

SERVICES:

 AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.

 Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.

 NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.

