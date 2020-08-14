Calendar, August 14

Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.

Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.

Bismarck Doll Friends, guests welcome, 11 a.m., Great River Energy - Fort Union room, 1611 E Century Ave., Bismarck.

Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

