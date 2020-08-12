Calendar, August 12

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
A Night of Great Jazz at Bud's Corner/The Gazebo at Sleepy Hollow, 7 p.m. For more information, visit shtap.org.
FAITH:
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Moms in Prayer group, 2-3 p.m., Shiloh Christian School. Info: www.shilohchristian.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church service, Holy Eucharist at 5:30 p.m., meal to follow, 601 N. 4th St.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 6:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Leaders, 7-8 a.m., Cracker Barrel.
Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club for old guys, 7:30 a.m., Bismarck AmVets Club. Conversation, trivia, humor and educational program.
Bismarck Golden K Kiwanis, 9 a.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 E. Highland Acres Road.
Bismarck-Mandan SCORE Chapter, 9:30 a.m., Bank of North Dakota.
Bismarck Rotary Club, noon, Bismarck Elks Club and virtually over Zoom. Visitors welcome.
Sertoma Club, noon, Country Club.
Head and neck cancer support group, 3 p.m., Bismarck Cancer Center.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Professionals in Recovery Together AA, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Art in the Park committee, 7 p.m., Stage Stop, Mandan.
New Hope 4-U AA, 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
Old-Timer's NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m., Capital Christian Center. Info: 701-426-7210
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gentle morning yoga and Silver Sneakers gentle yoga, 9 a.m., Yoga for You.
Silver Sneakers chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Yoga for You.
Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city/county office building.
SCHOOLS:
Library preschool story time, for children 3-6 years of age, 9:30-9:55 a.m., 10:15-10:40 a.m., Bismarck Public Library.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
CHI St. Alexius Health well baby clinic, noon-2:30 p.m., Technology and Education Center, 1310 E. Main Ave., Andriette Room on first floor. Info: 701-530-4270.
Crossroads DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1501 N. 12th St. Info: Julie, 701-333-8122.
Thursday, Aug. 13
FAITH:
Bismarck/Mandan Caregiver Ministry: Strength Renewed offering support for caregivers via a Christ-based foundation, 9-10:30 a.m., Boneshakers' conference room, 1501 Mapleton Ave. Info: email CaregiversStrengthRenewed@gmail.com or call 218-779-7271.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Bible study/service, 7 p.m., River of Hope, 1996 43rd Ave. N.E., Bismarck. Info: Nick, 701-220-6121.
ORGANIZATIONS:
MOMS Club of Bismarck Monthly Mingle, 9:30 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Church, 601 N 4th St.
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Parkinson's support group, 3 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Community, 4580 Coleman Street, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-9216. www.bismarckparkinsons.wordpress.com/
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Bis-Man Ostomy Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., Bismarck Public Library. Info: 701-226-6891.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Angel Babies, a pregnancy and infant loss support group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Maggie Barth, 701-226-2591.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
Missouri Valley Stock Car Association, 8 p.m., Moose Lodge.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Renaissance Zone Authority, 4 p.m., Bismarck City and Burleigh County Office Building.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., courthouse, Mandan.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Friday, Aug. 14
ORGANIZATIONS:
Knife River Al-Anon, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Missouri Slope Shrine Club, noon-1 p.m. lunch and meeting, AMVETS. Masons, Shriners and prospective members’ wives and friends welcome. Info: Edward, 701-255-1687.
Serra Club, noon lunch, Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Happy Hour AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Twin City AA, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
Keep the Faith NA (OP), 8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Ave. C.
Twin City AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N. Seventh St.
SERVICES:
Free screenings for children who may be at risk for speech-language disorders, CHI St. Alexius Health Speech Therapy Department. Info: 701-530-8200.
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 15
FAITH:
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.
Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Bismarck Doll Friends, guests welcome, 11 a.m., Great River Energy - Fort Union room, 1611 E Century Ave., Bismarck.
Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.
Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Heartland Child Nutrition offers nutrition education and supplemental meal reimbursement to licensed and certified child care providers statewide. Free service available through the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Info: 701-250-0140 or 800-366-6793.
