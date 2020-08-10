Calendar, August 10

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Monday, Aug. 10
FAITH:
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 p.m., all are welcome, Unitarian Universalist Church, 818 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Retired Mandan Schools Employees, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms, Mandan.
Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.
Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.
El Zagal Dusters, noon, Masonic Center, 1009 Basin Ave.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Missouri Basin Toastmasters, noon, Basin Electric Cooperative, 1717 E. Interstate Ave. Guests welcome.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Sanford Health Care Center Auxiliary, 1:30 p.m., 201 14th St. N.W., Mandan.
Bismarck-Mandan Natural Mamas, 6 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: bismamas@gmail.com.
Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.
Mom Squad, 6:30 p.m., Bismarck Baptist Church. Info: 701-720-5259.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.
Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club, 7 p.m., Mandan High School Library.
Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.
Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.
Northern Lights Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., Touchmark Chapel, 1000 W. Century Ave. Info: 701-391-1064 or email nlc@bis.midco.net.
Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck American Legion Post 1, 7:30 p.m., AMVETS, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Monday Night Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.
Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.
Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gentle morning yoga, 9 a.m., Yoga for You.
Silver Sneakers chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Yoga for You.
Gateway to Science, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.
Bismarck School Board, 5:15 p.m., city/county office building.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall, Mandan.
SERVICES:
Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.
CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Blues Jam Night, 7-10 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.
FAITH:
Bible Study, 1:15 p.m., Solomon's Rest, 703 N. Fifth St. Info: www.solomonsrest.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.
Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.
Retired National Guard members breakfast, 8 a.m., BSC Student Union.
Looking Onward to Understanding and Serenity grief care for men, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: Brenda, 701-426-1021.*suspended until September
Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Prospective members welcome.
Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge. Info: Gary Doerr, 701-222-3917.
Brown Bag Al-Anon, noon, McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
LOTUS grief care for women, 1-2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.
Seaglass grief care for youth and teens, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
LOTUS grief care for working men and women, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
AMVETS Auxiliary, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
AMVETS Post 9, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
Bismarck Eagles Auxiliary Chapter 2237, officers meeting 7 p.m., and regular meeting 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles.
Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
TOPS No. ND 20, 7 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St.
VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 1235 S. 12th St. Info: 701-222-1525.
Bismarck Jaycees, 7:30 p.m., Jaycee Leadership Hall, 301 E. Century Ave. Open to the public.
Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.
Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.
Mandan Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., city hall.
Bismarck City Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city and county office building.
Lower Heart River Water Resource District Board meeting, time and place TBD.
SERVICES:
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
A Night of Great Jazz at Bud's Corner/The Gazebo at Sleepy Hollow, 7 p.m. For more information, visit shtap.org.
FAITH:
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Moms in Prayer group, 2-3 p.m., Shiloh Christian School. Info: www.shilohchristian.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church service, Holy Eucharist at 5:30 p.m., meal to follow, 601 N. 4th St.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 6:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Leaders, 7-8 a.m., Cracker Barrel.
Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club for old guys, 7:30 a.m., Bismarck AmVets Club. Conversation, trivia, humor and educational program.
Bismarck Golden K Kiwanis, 9 a.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 E. Highland Acres Road.
Bismarck-Mandan SCORE Chapter, 9:30 a.m., Bank of North Dakota.
Bismarck Rotary Club has temporarily suspended noon weekly meetings at the Elks Club. Members are meeting via the Zoom video conferencing service.
Sertoma Club, noon, Country Club.
Head and neck cancer support group, 3 p.m., Bismarck Cancer Center.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Professionals in Recovery Together AA, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Art in the Park committee, 7 p.m., Stage Stop, Mandan.
New Hope 4-U AA, 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
Old-Timer's NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m., Capital Christian Center. Info: 701-426-7210
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gentle morning yoga and Silver Sneakers gentle yoga, 9 a.m., Yoga for You.
Silver Sneakers chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Yoga for You.
Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city/county office building.
SCHOOLS:
Library preschool story time, for children 3-6 years of age, 9:30-9:55 a.m., 10:15-10:40 a.m., Bismarck Public Library.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
CHI St. Alexius Health well baby clinic, noon-2:30 p.m., Technology and Education Center, 1310 E. Main Ave., Andriette Room on first floor. Info: 701-530-4270.
Crossroads DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1501 N. 12th St. Info: Julie, 701-333-8122.
Thursday, Aug. 13
FAITH:
Bismarck/Mandan Caregiver Ministry: Strength Renewed offering support for caregivers via a Christ-based foundation, 9-10:30 a.m., Boneshakers' conference room, 1501 Mapleton Ave. Info: email CaregiversStrengthRenewed@gmail.com or call 218-779-7271.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Bible study/service, 7 p.m., River of Hope, 1996 43rd Ave. N.E., Bismarck. Info: Nick, 701-220-6121.
ORGANIZATIONS:
MOMS Club of Bismarck Monthly Mingle, 9:30 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Church, 601 N 4th St.
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Parkinson's support group, 3 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Community, 4580 Coleman Street, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-9216. www.bismarckparkinsons.wordpress.com/
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Bis-Man Ostomy Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., Bismarck Public Library. Info: 701-226-6891.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Angel Babies, a pregnancy and infant loss support group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Maggie Barth, 701-226-2591.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
Missouri Valley Stock Car Association, 8 p.m., Moose Lodge.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Renaissance Zone Authority, 4 p.m., Bismarck City and Burleigh County Office Building.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., courthouse, Mandan.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
