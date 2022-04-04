Calendar, April 4

To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email calendar@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/
Monday, April 4
FAITH:
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 pm, via Zoom. Go to “peacegardensangha.site” for the link. All are welcome.
LIBRARY:
Family Story Time, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Children's Library Story Room.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.
Capital City AA, 9 a.m., noon, 4, 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.
Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.
Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.
Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.
Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.
Monday Night Al-Anon, 7 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.
C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.
Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.
Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.
Gateway to Science, 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.
Burleigh County Commission, 5 p.m., city/county office building.
Taco Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Info: 701-223-2045.
SCHOOLS:
BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.
SERVICES:
Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.
CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Blood pressure screenings conducted Monday through Friday at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Confidential counseling and testing for HIV-AIDS at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Diabetic and regular pedicures at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Nutrition For North Dakota Day Care Children, Inc. offers monthly meal reimbursement and nutrition education to licensed or self-declared residential child-care providers. Free and funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Info: 800-422-0326.
Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.
Tuesday, April 5
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
To Be Hung Over exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through April 8, Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, 422 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-223-5986.
To Be Hung Over exhibit opening reception, 5 p.m., Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, 422 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-223-5986.
Blues Jam Night, 6-9 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.
FAITH:
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
LIBRARY:
Virtual Story Time, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Miss Sparkles' Facebook page.
Toddler Story Time, 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Children's Library Story Room.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.
Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.
WMS Parent Advisory Board, 11:45 a.m., WMS Library.
Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St. Prospective members welcome.
US Bank retirees and former employees lunch, 11:30 a.m., A&B Pizza North.
Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, prospective members welcome. Info: Lacey Fercho, 701-426-8347.
Highnooners Toastmasters Club No. 3171, 12:05 p.m., Alumni Room (lower level), Student Union Building, Bismarck State College, 1425 Schafer St. Guests welcome. Https://3171.toastmastersclubs.org
Capital City AA, noon, 4, and 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.
Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St.
Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.
Weight Loss Support Group: Tops #ND0020 Bismarck, 6 p.m., The Germans from Russia Heritage Society, 1125 West Turnpike Ave.
Weight loss surgery support group, 6-7 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health Orthopaedic Center of Excellence Telemedicine Room, park in Bone and Joint Center lot. Register: 701-530-5189.
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1401 Skyline Blvd., Bismarck.
Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.
Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.
“Sounds of Silence” suicide grief support group, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: 701-426-1021.
Seaglass grief care for youth and teens, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
West River AA, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 12th St NW, Mandan.
Capital City Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave. Open to the public. Info: 701-258-9438.
Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 11, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 1009 Basin Ave., Bismarck. Info: 701-255-2787.
Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.
Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms Restaurant, Mandan. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., Mandan City Hall.
Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.
Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.
The Alzheimer’s Association presents Dementia-Informed Support: Activity Planning for People with Developmental Disabilities and Dementia - A Professional Class. 2-2:45 p.m. today and April 12. Register: https://tinyurl.com/2p8tdcuf
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
TB testing, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Well Baby Clinic, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Wednesday, April 6
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
To Be Hung Over exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, 422 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-223-5986.
“Petals & Paintings plus Unique Wearable Art by McShane Designs,” 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment through April 30, Gallery 522, 200 West Main St., lower level. Free and open to the public. Info: www.gallery522.com or 701-319-0894.
Bismarck State College Theatre presents “The SpongeBob Musical,” 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sidney J. Lee Auditorium. Reserved tickets: bsctheatre.com or purchase at the door.
FAITH:
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Moms in Prayer group, 2-3 p.m., Shiloh Christian School. Info: www.shilohchristian.org.
Healing Room Kids, 4-5 p.m., 1312 Basin Ave., Bismarck. Kids pray for you!
United Church of Christ mid-week worship online, 6 to 6:15 p.m. Info: 701-223-2915 or uccbismarck.org
Saint Basil the Great Orthodox Church services, 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays, in-person and livestream, St. Mary’s Chapel at CHI St Alexius Hospital, 310 N 10th St., www.sntbasil.org and Facebook.
LIBRARY:
Virtual Story Time, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Miss Sparkles' Facebook page.
Preschool Story Time, 9:30 and 10:15 a.m., Children’s Library Story Room.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 6:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Leaders, 7-8 a.m., Cracker Barrel.
Bismarck Golden K Kiwanis, 9 a.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 E. Highland Acres Road.
Capital City AA, 9 a.m., noon, 4, and 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.
Sertoma Club, noon, Country Club.
Bismarck Rotary Club, noon, 1603 Main Street and virtually over Zoom. Visitors welcome.
Bismarck-Mandan Municipal Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club for old guys, 7:30 a.m., Bismarck AmVets Club. Conversation, trivia, humor and educational program.
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Library, Bismarck.
Professionals in Recovery Together AA, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Celebrate Recovery, Capital Christian Center, 7 p.m. Info: 701-426-7210
SIDS support group, 7 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health. Info: 701-223-1510.
Beta Sigma Phi Laureate Pheta Chapter, 7:30 p.m. Info: 701-258-4163.
New Hope 4-U AA, 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
Old-Timer's NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
CHI St. Alexius Health well baby clinic, noon-2:30 p.m., Technology and Education Center, 1310 E. Main Ave., Andriette Room on first floor. Info: 701-530-4270.
Crossroads DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1501 N. 12th St. Info: Julie, 701-333-8122.
Free and confidential help finding rehab listings in your area through www.findrehabnow.com or call 888-629-0333 to speak to a counselor.
Sports injury screening program, Human Performance Center. Info: 701-530-8100 or 800-222-7858.