Calendar, April 4

Monday, April 4

FAITH:

Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.

Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 pm, via Zoom. Go to “peacegardensangha.site” for the link. All are welcome.

LIBRARY:

Family Story Time, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Children's Library Story Room.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.

Capital City AA, 9 a.m., noon, 4, 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.

Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.

Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.

Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.

Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.

Monday Night Al-Anon, 7 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.

Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.

C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.

Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.

Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.

Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.

Gateway to Science, 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.

Burleigh County Commission, 5 p.m., city/county office building.

Taco Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Info: 701-223-2045.

SCHOOLS:

BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.

SERVICES:

Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.

CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.

Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Blood pressure screenings conducted Monday through Friday at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

Confidential counseling and testing for HIV-AIDS at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

Diabetic and regular pedicures at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.

Nutrition For North Dakota Day Care Children, Inc. offers monthly meal reimbursement and nutrition education to licensed or self-declared residential child-care providers. Free and funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Info: 800-422-0326.

Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.

Tuesday, April 5

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

To Be Hung Over exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through April 8, Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, 422 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-223-5986.

To Be Hung Over exhibit opening reception, 5 p.m., Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, 422 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-223-5986.

Blues Jam Night, 6-9 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.

FAITH:

LIBRARY:

Virtual Story Time, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Miss Sparkles' Facebook page.

Toddler Story Time, 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Children's Library Story Room.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.

Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.

WMS Parent Advisory Board, 11:45 a.m., WMS Library.

Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St. Prospective members welcome.

US Bank retirees and former employees lunch, 11:30 a.m., A&B Pizza North.

Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, prospective members welcome. Info: Lacey Fercho, 701-426-8347.

Highnooners Toastmasters Club No. 3171, 12:05 p.m., Alumni Room (lower level), Student Union Building, Bismarck State College, 1425 Schafer St. Guests welcome. Https://3171.toastmastersclubs.org

Capital City AA, noon, 4, and 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St.

Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.

Weight Loss Support Group: Tops #ND0020 Bismarck, 6 p.m., The Germans from Russia Heritage Society, 1125 West Turnpike Ave.

Weight loss surgery support group, 6-7 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health Orthopaedic Center of Excellence Telemedicine Room, park in Bone and Joint Center lot. Register: 701-530-5189.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1401 Skyline Blvd., Bismarck.

Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.

Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.

Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.

“Sounds of Silence” suicide grief support group, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: 701-426-1021.

Seaglass grief care for youth and teens, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.

Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

West River AA, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 12th St NW, Mandan.

Capital City Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave. Open to the public. Info: 701-258-9438.

Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 11, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 1009 Basin Ave., Bismarck. Info: 701-255-2787.

Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.

Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms Restaurant, Mandan. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.

Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., Mandan City Hall.

Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.

The Alzheimer’s Association presents Dementia-Informed Support: Activity Planning for People with Developmental Disabilities and Dementia - A Professional Class. 2-2:45 p.m. today and April 12. Register: https://tinyurl.com/2p8tdcuf

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

SERVICES:

Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

TB testing, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

Well Baby Clinic, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.

Wednesday, April 6

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

To Be Hung Over exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, 422 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-223-5986.

“Petals & Paintings plus Unique Wearable Art by McShane Designs,” 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment through April 30, Gallery 522, 200 West Main St., lower level. Free and open to the public. Info: www.gallery522.com or 701-319-0894.

Bismarck State College Theatre presents “The SpongeBob Musical,” 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sidney J. Lee Auditorium. Reserved tickets: bsctheatre.com or purchase at the door.

FAITH:

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.

Moms in Prayer group, 2-3 p.m., Shiloh Christian School. Info: www.shilohchristian.org.

Healing Room Kids, 4-5 p.m., 1312 Basin Ave., Bismarck. Kids pray for you!

United Church of Christ mid-week worship online, 6 to 6:15 p.m. Info: 701-223-2915 or uccbismarck.org

Saint Basil the Great Orthodox Church services, 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays, in-person and livestream, St. Mary’s Chapel at CHI St Alexius Hospital, 310 N 10th St., www.sntbasil.org and Facebook.

LIBRARY:

Virtual Story Time, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Miss Sparkles' Facebook page.

Preschool Story Time, 9:30 and 10:15 a.m., Children’s Library Story Room.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Keep It Simple AA, 6:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

Leaders, 7-8 a.m., Cracker Barrel.

Bismarck Golden K Kiwanis, 9 a.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 E. Highland Acres Road.

Capital City AA, 9 a.m., noon, 4, and 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Sertoma Club, noon, Country Club.

Bismarck Rotary Club, noon, 1603 Main Street and virtually over Zoom. Visitors welcome.

Bismarck-Mandan Municipal Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.

Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club for old guys, 7:30 a.m., Bismarck AmVets Club. Conversation, trivia, humor and educational program.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Library, Bismarck.

Professionals in Recovery Together AA, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.

Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Celebrate Recovery, Capital Christian Center, 7 p.m. Info: 701-426-7210

SIDS support group, 7 p.m., CHI St. Alexius Health. Info: 701-223-1510.

Beta Sigma Phi Laureate Pheta Chapter, 7:30 p.m. Info: 701-258-4163.

New Hope 4-U AA, 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

Old-Timer's NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.

SERVICES:

Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

CHI St. Alexius Health well baby clinic, noon-2:30 p.m., Technology and Education Center, 1310 E. Main Ave., Andriette Room on first floor. Info: 701-530-4270.

Crossroads DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1501 N. 12th St. Info: Julie, 701-333-8122.

Free and confidential help finding rehab listings in your area through www.findrehabnow.com or call 888-629-0333 to speak to a counselor.

Sports injury screening program, Human Performance Center. Info: 701-530-8100 or 800-222-7858.

