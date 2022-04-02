Calendar, April 2

To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email calendar@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/

Saturday, April 2

ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:

“Petals & Paintings plus Unique Wearable Art by McShane Designs,” 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment through April 30, Gallery 522, 200 West Main St., lower level. Free and open to the public. Info: www.gallery522.com or 701-319-0894.

FAITH:

Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.

Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.

Saint Basil the Great Orthodox Church services, 6 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays, in-person and livestream, St. Mary’s Chapel at CHI St Alexius Hospital, 310 N 10th St., www.sntbasil.org and Facebook.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.

Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use east door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.

Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.

Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.

Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.

Capital City AA, noon, 4, 8 and 9:30 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.

Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Capital City Coin Club's Annual Trade Show, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. $1 for adults; preteen children free. Info: Larry, 701-258-9438.

Carmel Rolls, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Info: 701-223-2045.

SOS Spiritual & Holistic Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., AmVets Post #9, 2402 Railroad Ave. Info: 701-721-2801.

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.

Little Kids, Big World: Dinosaur Eggs, 2 to 2:30 and 3 to 3:30 p.m., North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, 612 E. Blvd. Ave. Info: 701-328-2792.

SERVICES:

Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Heartland Child Nutrition offers nutrition education and supplemental meal reimbursement to licensed and certified child care providers statewide. Free service available through the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Info: 701-250-0140 or 800-366-6793.

Sunday, April 3

FAITH:

Saint Basil the Great Orthodox Church, 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, in-person and livestream, St. Mary’s Chapel at CHI St Alexius Hospital, 310 N 10th St., www.sntbasil.org and Facebook.

Sunday worship at Bismarck UCC, 10 a.m., Bismarck United Church of Christ, 1200 E. Highland Acres Rd. Info: 701-223-2915 or uccbismarck.org.

St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church Holy Eucharist: Rite I, 10 a.m. Public worship and livestream, 601 N Fourth St., www.stgeorges-bismarck.org and Facebook.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

GriefShare support session, 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 19, Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave. Info: Lorri, 701-400-1849.

Zoom Interfaith Devotions for Bismarck/Mandan, 6 p.m., meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9408572526 . Meeting ID: 940 857 2526 or send prayer requests to devotionsinterfaith@gmail.com.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Capital City AA, noon, 4, 8 and 9:30 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Central Dakota Gem and Mineral Society, 2 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, 515 N. Fifth St. Info: 701-223-4986.

Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.

Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.

Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.

Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.

Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.

Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.

Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.

PUBLIC EVENTS:

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, located on the state Capitol grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. State Archives open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Appointments are recommended. Call 701.328.2091 or email archives@nd.gov to schedule your appointment.

The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.

Sensational Sundays: The Fargo Fire of 1893, 2 to 3 p.m., North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, 612 E. Blvd. Ave. Info: 701-328-2792.

SERVICES:

AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.

Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.

CSCC for Kids volunteers needed to read grant applications. Training provided. Info: 701-223-5707.

NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.

Monday, April 4

FAITH:

Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.

Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 pm, via Zoom. Go to “peacegardensangha.site” for the link. All are welcome.

LIBRARY:

Family Story Time, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Children's Library Story Room.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.

Capital City AA, 9 a.m., noon, 4, 8 p.m., 619 Memorial Hwy.

Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.

Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.

Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.

Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.

Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.

Monday Night Al-Anon, 7 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.

Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.

C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.

Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.

Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.

Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).

PUBLIC EVENTS:

Weekday morning play dates, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Ave.; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, World War Memorial Building, 215 N. 6th St.

Gateway to Science, 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.

Burleigh County Commission, 5 p.m., city/county office building.

Taco Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Info: 701-223-2045.

SCHOOLS:

BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.

SERVICES:

Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.

CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.

Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.

Blood pressure screenings conducted Monday through Friday at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

Confidential counseling and testing for HIV-AIDS at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

Diabetic and regular pedicures at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.

PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.

Nutrition For North Dakota Day Care Children, Inc. offers monthly meal reimbursement and nutrition education to licensed or self-declared residential child-care providers. Free and funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Info: 800-422-0326.

Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.

