Pressure's on Spielman to produce

No pro days. No opportunities for prospects to visit team facilities. A lack of physicals on players who did not attend the scouting combine.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be challenges for every team in the April 23-25 NFL draft. However, an argument could be made that there might be more of an immediate impact on the Vikings than most teams.

With the salary cap-challenged team having lost so many key players since free agency got underway, that increases the pressure on general manager Rick Spielman and the Vikings to find guys who end up contributing immediately.

Minnesota will have two picks in the first round and 12 overall. That ties New England for the second-most selections in the draft, trailing only Miami, which has 14. Whether having so many picks increases the pressure on the Vikings or gives them more room to have some misses remains to be seen.

"They're going to have to get at least three rookies in this draft class that really do have to make an impact, if you're going to stay on the same trajectory that you have been on, which is getting to the postseason, winning divisions and potentially going to a Super Bowl," said Solomon Wilcots, an analyst for Pro Football Focus and SiriusXM NFL Radio and a former Minnesota safety.