Prescott to sign franchise tender

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to sign his exclusive franchise tender on Monday, a source confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.

Once Prescott officially signs his franchise tag, he will be contractually obligated to report to training camp on time, whether or not he and the Cowboys have agreed upon an extension.

Training camp is tentatively scheduled to open the third full week of July, but at this stage, the NFL has not made a determination on when camps will officially open.

Prescott's franchise tag number increased from $26.8 million to $31.4 million after salaries for restricted free agents were finalized this offseason.

The two sides still have until the July 15 deadline to reach an extension before Prescott is locked into playing on the tag in 2020. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys are offering a five-year deal. Todd France, who represents Prescott, wants four.

The club has not put an offer on the table that equals or surpasses the average of Russell Wilson. The average falls short of the Seattle quarterback's $35 million but ahead of the $34 million average of Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger.