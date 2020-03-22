Positives for Twins during spring training

The Twins should be setting their roster for Opening Day. Starters should be ready to pitch into the sixth or seventh inning. Hitters should have sharpened their swings.

Even Byron Buxton would have been playing by now.

And all of that will happen in time. Just not now, as baseball and other sports in this country are shut down while the nation attempts to hold off the spread of the coronavirus.

While we wait for our favorite two words -- “Play ball” -- to be shouted in stadiums across the league, we can’t forget that the Twins played 20 games in Florida, integrated new players into the clubhouse and worked under conditions where the stated goal was reaching the World Series.

Though camps are closed now, chances are good that there will be another training camp once the country can return to normalcy. Until then, all we have are 20 games to go on as we wrap up how this portion of camp went.

So here are nine observations from Twins spring training camp … while it lasted.

1. Sano embraced his new role