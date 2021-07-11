Polanco raps game-winning home run as Twins sweep Tigers

“That was a real character game," Baldelli said. “You learn little bit about yourself, you deal with a lot. There were a ton of different things that came up in that game, a lot of them made life difficult for our guys, and we fought through it.”

Akil Baddoo homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, who had won four of their previous five series and were 10-5 in their last 15 games before coming up empty in Minneapolis.

Trailing 4-0, the Twins began their first comeback with Kepler’s 10th homer of the season in the fifth and Polanco's RBI single in the sixth.

In the seventh, the Twins scored four runs against three relievers to take a 6-4 lead. Gregory Soto, the Tigers’ lone All-Star representative, gave up Kiriloff’s RBI single to tie the game with two outs. Polanco and Kepler each followed with run-scoring base hits.

“We thought the seventh inning was the critical inning, and that was just the beginning," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “The back end of that game again was disappointing, but we fought back and gave ourselves every chance to win it. We just couldn’t get the last out.”