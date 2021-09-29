Polanco, Pineda spark Twins win over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota began the game with three hits against right-hander Casey Mize. After singles by Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton, Polanco took Mize deep to center field on the first pitch.

Polanco's 32nd homer of the season gave him 94 RBIs, both team highs.

Pineda (9-8) allowed one run and scattered eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in what could be his final game with the Twins. The veteran right-hander can become a free agent this offseason. He finished the year with a 3.62 ERA in 22 games after making just five starts in 2020.

Pineda worked around trouble in the second and fifth, stranding a runner on third each time. He exited to a standing ovation in the sixth.

Mize (7-9) settled down after the first inning but lasted just four. He finished his season with a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts.

Max Kepler and Nick Gordon had RBIs in the eighth to give the Twins a pair of insurance runs.

RYAN RETURNS