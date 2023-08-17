10 YEARS AGO (2013): Tiebreakers went against the Bismarck Americans despite winning their final pool play game against Bryant, Ark. at the 10-year-old Cal Ripken Baseball World Series tournament 14-0. Finishing in a three-way tie with a 2-2 record, the Americans finished on the short end of the stick on both a runs allowed and head-to-head tiebreaker. Bismarck mercy-ruled Bryant after four innings, as Colton Schulte and Jack Uhler each had three hits and Jace Hanson picked up the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After stepping aside and serving as team chaplain for two seasons due to suffering a stress fracture in his back, University of Mary wide receiver Reed Ruggles returned to the field for the start of fall practice. Despite not playing a down for two seasons, Ruggles maintained his team captaincy during his time as chaplain.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota got the better end of the year's Governor's Cup golf tournament, as North Dakota Tax Commissioner Byron Dorgan posted an 87 to beat South Dakota Governor Richard Kneip. Dorgan subbed in for North Dakota governor Arthur Link, who does not play golf. Kneip was well back of Dorgan, shooting a 103. As a team, North Dakota carded a 1501, beating South Dakota's entries total of 1509.