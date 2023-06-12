10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brad Kadrmas made a feature-winning move on the 19th lap to win the Wissota Street Stocks feature at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Travis Ulmer finished a very close second.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Danae Backes scored two goals as Century defeated Fargo North 3-0 in the state championship soccer game in Fargo. Lindsay Kirchoffner also scored for the Patriots. Chelsea Lipp was credited with two assists. Keeper Cydney Froelich made three saves.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Lyle Hogue scored three runs and stole three bases for Wilton in its 11-10 Legion baseball win over Wing. Fred Lukens added two doubles in the win. Wes Trautman had two hits and two RBIs to lead Wing.