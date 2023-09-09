10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary's goalkeeper Jordan Smith made a big stop on his first-ever penalty shot to allow the Saints to escape a match with two-time defending champion Century with a 1-1 tie. Smith made 12 saves for the Saints, none bigger than his stop against Jacob Richter late in the first half on the free attempt. St. Mary's led early on Nathan Vetter's first goal of the season with Century tying the game less than four minutes later on a tally by Julian Wilhelm.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After being drafted 33rd overall by Miami in the NBA draft, former North Dakota star Jerome Beasley signed his contract with the Heat to join the team. Beasley was the reigning Division II national player of the year before entering the draft and being selected by the Heat.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): After an attempt to field a cross country team for the 1972 season fell by the wayside when numbers weren't sufficient for a team to be sustained, Mandan ran its first cross country race at Raleigh against, among others, Bismarck and Dickinson, and finished fourth out of the six teams competing. Bob Zundel was the leading runner for Mandan, as he finished fifth and was the lone runner for Mandan with previous experience entering the meet.