10 YEARS AGO (2013): Joanna Jensen and Rachel Glatt scored first-half coach for Century in its 2-1 win over Fargo Shanley in the state championship soccer game in Fargo. Amanda Leintz stopped all eight shots she faced in goal for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Chris Gulsvig fired a one-hitter as Bismarck beat Minot 3-0 in the West Region championship game in Beulah. Gulsvig had six strikeouts. Bo Stanley and Jon Rich had two hits each for the Demons.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Grand Forks Central named Rick Nelson as its new hockey coach. The 24-year-old Nelson, a Central graduate, had been an assistant coach at St. Paul Cretin. Nelson replaces Roy Nystrom, who took the same job at Albert Lea (Minn.). Grand Forks Central has won all 13 state hockey championships.