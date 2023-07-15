10 YEARS AGO (2013): As part of the Twins Community Fund's Fields for Kids program, the Minnesota Twins donated $10,000 to the fund being gathered for improvements at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The plan at the time was for $1.5 million in upgrades to the park, including a new grandstand with stadium seats, a new press box, new concessions and restrooms, new dugouts and a historical display.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): With a playoff spot already guaranteed, Bismarck didn't play at its best in a regular season finale 44-27 loss to Sioux Falls in a battle between a pair of postseason-bound teams.Committing four turnovers while snapping their five-game winning streak, the Roughriders fell to the fourth seed in the Pacific Conference. Chris Schwab had a sub-par game, but still moved his NIFL single-season touchdown pass record to 86 with three more scores through the air.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): It took a run in the bottom of the seventh against Wing for the Bismarck Scarlets Legion team to earn their first win of the season, 11-10. Tim Swenson threw in relief of Brian Voss, who was given a 5-2 lead after the first inning but the Scarlets gave it back in a seven-run top of the third for Wing.