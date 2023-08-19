10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century's Annie Nelson took home medalist honors with a career-best score of 72 at a West Region meet at Riverwood. The Patriots won the team title as well with a score of 340, 21 strokes ahead of runner-up Dickinson.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): University of Mary runner Jamey Mulske was elected to the NAIA Hall of Fame. Mulske was an eight-time national champion and earned 21 All-American certificates. She was selected as the outstanding performer at the 1997 national indoor meet and earned the same award at the outdoor meets in 1997 and 1998.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck's Brian Brevig shot a 67 to win the championship flight of the Beulah Invitational Golf tournament. Brevig also earned medalist honors with a 34 over the first nine holes. Bud Pulver of Beulah and Larry Long of Riverdale rounded out the top five.