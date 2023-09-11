10 YEARS AGO (2013): After a nation-wide search for their new softball coach, the University of Mary found their new bench boss when they hired Toledo assistant coach Katherine "KJ" Kelley. Kelley was a former NCAA Division I All-American and professional softball player who had also coached at the University of Toledo on two separate occasions, as well as the University of Vermont and the University of Massachusetts, where she served under Hall of Fame coach Elaine Sortino.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan's Karl Nohner got the best of a three-set match against Minot Ryan's Kyle Block, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to lead the Braves to a 5-4 win in boys tennis. Nohner joined Kyle Wanner at No. 1 doubles for a 6-0, 6-4 defeat of Matt Black and Jon Bahl, with Wanner having lost in three sets to Black in singles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Despite finishing over par, Mike Morley of Minot played well enough to finish atop the North Dakota Open at Fargo Country Club. Morley beat Paul O'Leary of Grand Forks by two strokes for the title and earned $1,600 of the $14,000 purse by carding a 217 in the 54-hole tournament, shooting a 74, 71 and 72.