10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake Leingang repeated as champion in the 5,000-meter run at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. The Bismarck High School standout set a meet record with a winning time of 14:11.61. At the same meet, Drew Wiseman of Century placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (52.12).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jesse Wolff, Valdie Magstadt and Billy Bauman each had four hits in the doubleheader as Beulah dispatched of Valley City 9-1 and 1310. Jared Moore went all seven innings on the mound in the first game, surrendering just four hits. Garth Wiedrich added three hits and three RBIs on the day for Beulah.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan fell to Grand Forks as pitcher Jeff LaBlanc spun a four-hit shutout. LaBlanc had four strikeouts in the complete-game gem. Dave Froehlich went the distance on the mound, allowing nine hits, but was saddled with the loss. Chuck Evans had two hits and scored twice for Grand Forks in the win.