10 YEARS AGO (2013): In a top-level Legion twin bill that lasted more than five hours, Bismarck rallied late for 10-6 and 7-6 wins over Williston. The Govs trailed 5-1 early in the openere before a four-run rally. An RBI hit by Jared Spooner and an infield hit by Quinn Irey put the Governors on top to. The nightcap went eight innings and was decided by Shane Wolf beating out a two-out bunt for a hit to score Irey.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Joining national names that include, among others, actor Denzel Washington and MLB player Alex Rodriguez, as a national spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Notah Begay III was in New Town to instruct nearly 100 children at the 4 Bears Unit of the Boys and Girls Club of the Three Affiliated Tribes in golf.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mark Zacher put together nine innings of four-hit, shutout baseball to blank Rapid City's Legion team in a 1-0 Bismarck win. Stan Eman supplied the ball in play to score the game's only run with one out in the bottom of the ninth, as he dropped down a suicide squeeze bunt to plate Tim Wolf.