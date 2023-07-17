10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ben Aberle went 4-for-4 to lead a 15-hit Reps attack in a 12-6 win over the Capitals in Legion baseball. Cyril Nagurski and Alex Seibel added two hits each for the Reps. The Capitals were led by Zac Martin's 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Jaxon Ford contributed two hits, including a double.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kendra Grubb of Shiloh Christian scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Class B AllStars in a 76-62 win over the Class A team in Bismarck. Lori Fry added 10 points for the Class B squad. Miranda Boepple's eight points were a team-best for the Class girls.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan named Myron Hurlburt as its new wrestling coach. Hurlburt was originally hired as an assistant coach in both football and wrestling. Hurlburt replaces Roger Erickson, who resigned after the season.