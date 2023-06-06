10 YEARS AGO (2013): Zach Wentz was hired as the new baseball coach at Legacy High School. Wentz, 23, graduated from Century and went on to star at North Dakota State. With the Bison, Wentz hit .334 with 20 home runs and set program-records for hits (269) and games played (208) and was third in innings pitched (213 2/3).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kyle Carr hit a grand slam in Linton's 12-1 American Legion baseball win over Lisbon. Steve Weber went five innings on the mound, allowing just five hits. Ross Schiermeister added two hits in the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jerry Halmrast was named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association's national wrestling coach of the year. Halmrast led Bismarck to its second straight state title last season. The Demons were undefeated in duel and tournament competition and had three state champions – Wayne Goehring (105), Ken Gabriel (145) and Mike Mayer (180).