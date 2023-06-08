10 YEARS AGO (2013): Thanks to a par on the 18th hole and a bogey from Fargo Shanley's Grady Meyer and a par from Century's Troy Ressler, who had been sitting one stroke back, St. Mary's Jake DeForest won the Saints their first-ever individual state title in boys golf. DeForest finished with a 149 after shooting a 74 on day two of the state tournament, with Ressler, Meyer and Grand Forks Central's Ty Kennedy tying for second with a 150. Ressler got a decent consolation prize, leading the Patriots to their second-ever state team title and their first since 1978.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Three players from the state champion Bismarck Century girls soccer team, Haily Buck, Sara Meyer and Kellie Miller, represented the West Region on the all-state girls soccer team. Joining them on the first-team list were Betsy Oleson of Bismarck, Steph Bartsch of St. Mary's and Sara Gross of Jamestown. Cyd Froelich of Century also joined Buck, Meyer and Miller on the All-West Region team.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Led by four hits and four runs scored from Russ Henegar, Elbow Room foiled Ressler Trucking's bid to take over a share of first place in the Bismarck fast-pitch softball league with a 9-4 win. The Bismarck-area Elbow Room jumped on the Mandan-based Ressler Trucking for a 7-0 lead after three and one-half innings. The win moved Elbow Room to 4-0 on the season, while Ressler's Trucking fell to 2-1 and a fourth-place spot.