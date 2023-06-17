10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake Leingang of Bismarck earned his fourth and final Gatorade Athlete of the Year award and was the fifth-ever Demon athlete to win the award in track and field. He won three of the awards in cross country and took home the fourth in track and field by helping Bismarck to its 10th straight Class A title. Leingang ran in and won the 1,600, anchored the 3,200 relay and capped his senior year with wins in the 800 and 3,200 individually.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Big jumps from racers was the winning formula at Dacotah Speedway, as Bill Helbling of Mandan in the hobby stocks and the duo of Chad Rowe and Casey Ritz of Mandan and Bismarck in the road hogs divisions both rose from outside the top three in their heats to win the feature race in their respective divisions. In the street division, Luke Nelson of Valley City jumped from third in heat two to first in the feature, and in the modifieds, Daryn Schuler of Bismarck was the lone champion of both heat and feature.