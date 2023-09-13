10 YEARS AGO (2013): It came as close as a hit goalpost in overtime, but the University of Mary and Minot State women's soccer teams were forced to settle for a 0-0 tie in their season opening match. Alex Bachman-Williams of the Marauders provided the near-miss on a header. Shelby Buttron made nine saves for U-Mary, with Minot State keeper Gemma Biasetto countering with seven of her own.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Behind 147 passing yards and three touchdowns from Bud Etzold and 118 rushing yards from Weston Dressler, Bismarck breezed past Grand Forks Red River 42-13. The Demons built up a 35-0 lead at the half and rested their starters for much of the second. Dressler had touchdown runs of 22 and 19 yards and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Etzold.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Former Bismarck High and Bismarck Junior College football standout Russ Henegar endeared himself to his new teammates at Moorhead State when he returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown in a 49-7 win over Minot State.