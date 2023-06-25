10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mark Weber of Tyja Sports in Port Washington, New York, improved the experience at the McQuades Softball Tournament for the Special Olympics athletes in attendance by donating their uniforms for their time at the tournament. Their participation with the tournament involved a running, hitting and throwing contest, as well as the yearly Special Olympics softball game.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Despite a championship outing from Grenora's Jason Folvag in multiple categories, it was Bismarck's Jeff Zwarych tallying a 98 in the championship round of the 100 16-yard singles at the Roughrider Trap Shoot that brought home the title. Flovag was champion in the 50-pair doubles (97), tops in the First Class AA round of the 100 16-yard singles (94), won the doubles championship with a 98, and was named Roughrider of the Year with a 745x800.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The Mandan Chiefs moved back above .500 with a 9-0 and 2-1 wins over Harvey. Pat Bunnell threw a shutout in the 9-0 win, and a sacrifice fly by Billy Pfau gave the Chiefs a walk off win after Harvey had tied the second game in the top of the seventh.