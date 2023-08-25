10 YEARS AGO (2013): Playing in the Hawktree Club Championship, Eric Aldinger won the title with a one over-par 145 in the two-day, 36-hole event to win the gross division. Keith Aasen was second with a 150 and Mark Bazan and Greg Gronberg tied for third at 151. In the net division, Jim Peluso was first with a 141, followed by John Stromstad at 142, Tom Herman at 143 and Chuck Mischel at 145.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Former Washburn Miss Basketball finalist Andrea Ronderos announced her transfer from Northern State to the University of Mary to play basketball. Ronderos played one year at Northern State but also missed a season with a torn ACL and arrived at U-Mary with three years of eligibility remaining. In that season with Northern State, Ronderos averaged 5.7 points and 2.5 rebounds across 26 games, shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Fargo Packing Company of West Fargo and Grandin battled at the Mandan Park Board softball diamonds, with Fargo Packing Co.coming out ahead in the Class B fastpitch title game 25-15. The offense-heavy finale saw the two teams combine for 38 hits including three doubles, one triple and nine home runs, with 15 walks and four hit batters for good measure. Jim Flores was the lead hitter for Fargo Packing, knocking three hits and driving in seven runs.