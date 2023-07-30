10 YEARS AGO (2013): Facing the top competition in the nation after forgoing competing in Greco-Roman-style wrestling and focusing on freestyle wrestling, Bismarck High's Ryan Blees won 10 straight matches to win the 152-pound junior freestyle title, beating Minnesota's Jake Short, named his state's top high school wrestler as a senior, by a 12-9 margin in the championship match. Blees was the first North Dakota wrestler to win a national freestyle title since 1996.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): For the second straight week, turnovers did in the Bismarck Roughriders, this time in a playoff loss to the Omaha Beef, 72-49. The Riders gave up 37 fourth-quarter points, well more than the margin of victory. Their two turnovers, both coming on picks by quarterback Charles Schwab, were both quickly turned into touchdowns and the Beef pulled away behind their impressive homefield advantage.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck golfers took home the top three spots in the Mandan Invitational Golf Tournament with Lee DeForest winning with a 103, four strokes up on runner-up Jay Uhlman and an extra stroke up on third-placer Steve Woodcox. DeForest also won medalist honors, scratching a first-round 66.