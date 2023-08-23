10 YEARS AGO (2013): Weston Dressler caught a 21-yard touchdown pass in Saskatchewan's 24-21 win over Montreal. The Bismarck native put the Roughriders on top 7-3 and finished the game with five catches for 51 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): James Schanandore crossed four and Devin Schultz fifth to lead Mandan to the team title of the Jamestown Earlybird cross country meet. The Braves topped the 18-team field with 53 points. Staples-Motley, Minn., was second with 65.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan landed two players on the all-West Division Legion baseball team, while Bismarck placed one. Minot (seven) and Williston (five) dominated the selections. For Mandan, pitcher Rob Lighthizer and utility infielder John Engelhardt were recognized. Bismarck's selection was pitcher Jeff Engel.