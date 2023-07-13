10 YEARS AGO (2013): Quinn Irey's 3-for-4 day at the plate helped Bismarck to a 10-6 win over Willston. Irey also had two RBIs. Trent Bohan scored three runs for the Govs. Bismarck completed the sweep 7-6 in the second game. Jake Brucker and Kole Bauer each had two hits. Williston's Lane Huck had a big day at the plate, going 5-for-8 with four runs and three RBIs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kyle Carr allowed one run on three hits for Linton in a 2-1 Legion baseball win over Watford City. Steve Weber had an RBI double for Linton. Watford City pitcher Seth Hilleren allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort on the mound.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Meland allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings on the mound, but the Bismarck Royals fell to Dickinson 2-1 in Class B American Legion baseball action. Bob Allison delivered a run-scoring double in the bottom of the third inning to account for the Royals' lone run.