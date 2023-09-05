10 YEARS AGO (2013): In an offensively-busy game, Shiloh Christian beat Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 39-22. The Skyhawks were led by a monster performance from junior running back Blake Emmel, who hung 246 rushing yards on the Raiders to remain perfect at 2-0. Emmel ran 17 times, scored three touchdowns, caught two passes for 63 yards and, to top it off, picked off a pass on defense. Shiloh finished with 391 yards rushing, with another 112 added on to Emmel's total by A.J. Dale on 17 carries.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Standing Rock calmly dealt with losses in sets one and four to pull out a five-set volleyball win over New Salem, 11-25, 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 15-10. It was a two-woman show for the host Standing Rock, as they got three kills, nine digs, one assist, one ace and six blocks from Nevada Eagle and two kills, six assists, and six aces from Cassidy Jones to emerge victorious.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): It took a playoff hole, but Lee DeForest of Bismarck beat Rod Stecher of Mandan in the championship match of the Mandan Elks Labor Day golf tournament. DeForest won medalist honors for the tournament. Joining DeForest on the winner's podium was Marilyn Duffy of Bismarck in the women's tournament, who beat Leona Smith of Mandan 93-104.