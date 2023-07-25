10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck's Kristy Horner won the championship at the North Dakota Women's Golf Association state tournament at Prairie West Golf Course. Horner carded an opening round of 76 and a second round of 78. Katie Nelson of Bismarck finished three shots back with a 157. Theresa Burns, also of Bismarck, completed the local sweep of the top three with a 160.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mark Bakkum went the distance on the mound in Steele's 4-1 win the first game of a Legion doubleheader against Sheyenne-New Rockford. Bakkum struck out four batters and walked none. Levi Erman allowed just four hits on the mound for Sheyenne-New Rockford, but the Black Sox were plagued by three errors.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Brian Brevig fired a round of 69 to win the New Salem Invitational golf tournament. Brevig shot 34 on the first nine holes and 35 on the second nine to win by four strokes over Chet Lockran of Riverdale. Gordon Scott of Underwood and Marshall Just of Mandan tied for third with 74s.