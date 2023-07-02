10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of North Dakota wide receiver Greg Hardin was placed on The Sports Network FCS preseason All-America second team list, the first UND player to earn the distinction at the Division I level. Hardin was joined as a second-team receiver on the list by Jordan Harris from Bryant. During his junior season, Hardin caught 65 passes for 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns and was a first team All-Big Sky Conference selection.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A pair of double-digit offensive efforts led Bismarck past Devils Lake in Legion baseball play, 10-1 and 11-3. Rob Bird Horse went seven innings for the win in game one, and Mike Feldman was 4-for-8 at the dish across both games.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Lynch of Williston repeated as the champion of the state employees golf tournament by edging out Reuben Reich of Bismarck three and two in the title match of the championship flight. A Bismarcker edged out Lynch for medalist honors, as Doug Dehne posted a superior opening round though he bowed out in the semifinals.