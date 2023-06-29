10 YEARS AGO (2013): Despite a high bar set in needing to defend their state AAA football championship, the Bismarck Demons cleared it with ease, going 12-0 on their way to their fifth state title in 14 seasons under the tutelage of head coach Mark Gibson. The performance was more than enough for the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association to name the Demons football team their high school team of the year.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Tire problems cost Terry Barnes his second straight title at Dacotah Speedway in the street division. Barnes overtook Luke Nelson after the second yellow flag early in their feature, and continued to increase his lead, but when he attempted to pass a competitor, their tires made contact and Barnes' tires got the worst end of the deal. He fell back to ninth and little was left of the tire when he reached the pit area. With Barnes out, Valley City's Randy Klein came out with the feature win after starting the race in row four, and was Klein's second win of the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A five-hit, five-run first inning was enough for Mandan to win the championship game of the Mandan Invitational women's softball tournament 12-7 over Fargo Nodak Supply. Mandan was led by a triple from Michelle Philips and the first of two doubles from Mary Mann as they built a 5-1 lead after the first. Mandan beat Bump's Bar of Arvilla 4-3 and Minot Standard Sparks 12-11 to earn their spot in the championship game.