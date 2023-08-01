10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck native Weston Dressler caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as part of a 37-0 rout of Hamilton in Canadian Football League action. Dressler's TD reception was a 28-yarder thrown by quarterback Darian Durant, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Ron Hanson Jr. of Grand Forks and Darnell Arndt of Dickinson were first in the two day North Dakota Governor's Cup fishing competition. A total of 1,374 fish, weighing 3,163.12 pounds were caught. Hanson Jr. and Arndt caught 12 fish weighing 48.50 pounds and earned $8,200 for their efforts.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Rob Lighthizer fired four hitless innings of relief for Mandan in a 4-3 win over Jamestown in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Lighthizer did not walk and batter and struck out seven to earn his fourth win of the Legion season. Craig Stenslie went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win for Mandan. Mike Schuck added two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Doug Hogan paced Jamestown with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double and RBI.