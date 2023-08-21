10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ty Breuer sits in sixth place in bareback in the latest PRCA standings. The Mandan product has earned nearly $74,000 in winnings for the season. Breuer is the only North Dakota rodeo athlete to earn a place in the rankings.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bowler Brian Voss will be inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. Voss, who grew up in Bismarck, became just the seventh player in PBA history to surpass $1 million in earnings. Voss had at least one victory in 12 consecutive seasons on the pro tour.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A trio of members of the Riverwood Women's Golf Association captured honors in the annual Northwest Invitational tournament held at Minot Country Club. In the championship run, Dora Huncovsky shot a 44 on the front nine for medalist honors. Ruth Rausch finished six strokes back of Huncovsky in the championship flight while Agnes Hendrickson was second with a 101 in the second flight.