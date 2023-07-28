10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jeremy Keller had clear sailing to the Late Model feature win on the opening night of the Governor's Cup at Dacotah Speedway. Keller started on the front and stayed there for all 25 miles of the caution-free race. Zach Johnson of Kensington, Minn., finished a distant second.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck topped Jamestown 11-1 in five innings before rain washed out the second game. Chris Gulsvig went all five innings for the Govs, allowing just three hits. Mike Feldman had two hits and an RBI in the win. Will Kucera also had two hits and scored twice.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Miller of Williston drove to the Street Stocks feature victory at Central States Race Track in Mandan. Before the final, Bob Geiger of Bismarck won his heat race and crossed first in the trophy dash.