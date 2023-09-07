10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck-area teams topped the football rankings after Week 1 thanks to a pair of wins, as Bismarck High continued its reign atop Class AAA by picking up nine of ten first-place votes and St. Mary's started the season tied with Minot Ryan in Class AA after it downed defending Class AA champion Fargo Shanley 14-9.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): An 18-kill night from Jen Voegele led the University of Mary volleyball team to a four-set win over Black Hills State, 30-28, 30-22, 24-30, 31-29. The Marauders outlasted Black Hills State closing down a nine-point gap in the decisive game four due in large part to Voegele's efforts.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Clarence Almendinger of Corral Bar put up a mark of 65 percent ringers in the final elimination to beat Marc Schneider for the Bismarck Horseshoe Club singles tournament title. Schneider was competing for Schneider Furniture. In Class B, Burl Dutt beat Al Dutt, Bill Stone beat Gary Almendinger in Class C competition, Ralph Wheeler won the Class D match and Frank Wilson beat Daryl Brousseau for the championship in Class E.