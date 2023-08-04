10 YEARS AGO (2013): The North Dakota High School Activities Association signed a five-year deal to join the National Federation of State High School Associations Network to broadcast a number of postseason events. As a Tier II broadcaster, the NFSHSA were given rights to North Dakota's regional basketball games, state wrestling and volleyball tournaments, and state playoff football games, with state football, basketball and hockey championship broadcasting rights going to Forum Communications.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A masterful 12-inning performance by Chris Gulsvig led the Bismarck Governors past the Minot vistas in the Western Division Legion championship game, 6-3 in an 18-inning thriller. Gulsvig took the hill in relief of Kyle Bryant with the game tied 3-3, and allowed just seven baserunners, four on singles, two on walks and one on an error, to give the Governors bats enough time to wake up. Josh Stenson won the game on offense for Bismarck in the 18th, clearing the loaded bases with a double to give Bismarck the win in one of the more memorable Division games that has been played.